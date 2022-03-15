Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police report an adult male was struck and killed on Interstate 29 in the early hours Tuesday.

In a news release, police say they responded to a report at 4:10 AM of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the Riverside exit off I-29 northbound.

Police report it is not known why the man was in the roadway. Witnesses told police he was in the middle of the interstate.

No other injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate the incident and have not released the identity pending notification of next-of-kin.

According to Iowa 511, the scene has been cleared and there is no traffic delay.

