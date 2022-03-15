Advertisement

Sioux City man facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with a head-on collision

A high-speed chase occurred on Military Road in Sioux City Monday afternoon.
A high-speed chase occurred on Military Road in Sioux City Monday afternoon.
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people were sent to the hospital Monday night after a police pursuit ended with a head-on collision on Sioux City’s west side. Now one of those individuals is facing multiple charges.

The man facing charges has been identified as Jose Blanchard-Rosales, 26, of Sioux City. He faces charges of eluding, driving while his license is suspended, unsafe passing and multiple drug-related charges.

Jose Blanchard-Rosales
Jose Blanchard-Rosales

Court documents state Monday afternoon a North Sioux City, South Dakota, police officer pursued a vehicle after it failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Officers involved in the pursuit said they were trying to pull over the vehicle because it had “an invalid license plate.”

Documents state the vehicle, driven by Blanchard-Rosales, entered Sioux City and sped down Military Road, where it tried to pass a car. This resulted in a head-on collision with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Military Road.

After the crash, Blanchard-Rosales reportedly got out of his vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Police say he was caught a short distance from the scene and was allegedly found with methamphetamine and marijuana on his person.

Blanchard-Rosales was taken to a local hospital Monday night before being booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle hit head-on on Military Road was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

