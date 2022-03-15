Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City closing facilities, over 100 employees affected

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City business that employs more than 100 people is expected to close its doors this May.

According to a letter obtained by KTIV, Tur-Pak Foods, Inc. is closing its facilities at 6201 MacArthur Street. The letter says the turkey processing plant will be closing permanently, with the closing process beginning May 9.

Iowa Workforce Development’s website says 121 employees will be laid off because of the closure. Employees affected by this will be entitled to certain benefits, including state unemployment benefits.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, employers are required to give a 60-day notice of any plant closings and mass layoffs. The Department of Labor says the WARN Act’s notice requirements generally apply to for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations and quasi-public entities that employ 100 or more workers. Iowa Workforce Development’s website says the notice for Tur-Pak Foods went out back on March 11, 2022.

KTIV has reached out to Tur-Pak Foods and is waiting to hear back.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

