Advertisement

USD to name new head coach for Men’s Basketball Program

USD Names Peterson Head Coach
USD Names Peterson Head Coach(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vermillion, S.D. (KTIV) - The USD Coyotes plan to announce the new leader at the helm of their men’s basketball program in the form of former assistant head coach Eric Peterson. From 2014-2018, Peterson served under former head coach Craig Smith at USD. After leaving the Yotes in 2018, Peterson continued to be an assistant under Smith at Utah State, as well at Utah.

The Coyotes will be Peterson’s second head coaching job, behind working as the head coach and athletic director at Willingston State College in Western Dakota from 2012-14. An official announcement will be made on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-29 northbound near Riverside Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
The exterior of Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City, which is expected to close this May.
Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City closing facilities, over 100 employees affected
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
A high speed chase occurred on Military Road in Sioux City.
Police pursuit ends in Sioux City with head-on collision on Military Road

Latest News

KTIV Greg Conry 3-15-22
KTIV Greg Conry 3-15-22
Bandit's Conry Teaching
Grading papers by day, kicking field goals by night: Underneath the bandana with Greg Conry
Brian Webb Resigns at East
East football’s head coach Webb announces resignation from Black Raiders
KTIV Dordt Preview 3-15-22
KTIV Dordt Preview 3-15-22