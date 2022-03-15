USD to name new head coach for Men’s Basketball Program

Vermillion, S.D. (KTIV) - The USD Coyotes plan to announce the new leader at the helm of their men’s basketball program in the form of former assistant head coach Eric Peterson. From 2014-2018, Peterson served under former head coach Craig Smith at USD. After leaving the Yotes in 2018, Peterson continued to be an assistant under Smith at Utah State, as well at Utah.

The Coyotes will be Peterson’s second head coaching job, behind working as the head coach and athletic director at Willingston State College in Western Dakota from 2012-14. An official announcement will be made on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

