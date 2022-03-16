4 injured after semi vs truck accident in Dakota County, NE
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Four people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on a Nebraska highway.
At about 2 p.m. first responders were sent to 164th Street and Highway 77, between South Sioux City and Dakota City, for a semi vs truck accident.
Officers at the scene say four people were sent to a Sioux City hospital to be treated. One of them had to be flown to the hospital due to the severity of their injuries.
As of 2:45 p.m., authorities were redirecting traffic as they dealt with the crash.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.