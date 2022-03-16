Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Morningside University Mnozil Brass Concert

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A brass instrument band is making a tour stop in Sioux City.

Mnozil, an international brass touring band, are heading to Morningside University. You could listen to them play some great music and even share some laughs along the way.

Morningside University Mnozil Brass Concert will be held at the Eppley auditorium on March 25.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit their website here.

