Bishop Heelan students prepare and package meals to send to Honduras

By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mother Teresa once said, “If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” That is exactly what Bishop Heelan Catholic School Students did Wednesday, but with a goal of feeding 100,000.

Fifth graders through high school seniors gathered to prepare meals to send to children and families in Honduras. The “Then Feed Just One” program’s mission is to ease hunger in the Central American country.

The weighed meals consist of enriched rice, dried vegetables and seasoning to reach a specific nutritional value.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, it was announced students had already prepared 54,000 meals, adding on to the millions they’ve packaged in past years. They stopped packing meals at 2:10 p.m.

“This is our biggest opportunity to provide service and really live out the corporal works of mercy to feed the hungry, and so it really makes an impact on the kids,” said Christina Odom, a theology teacher at Bishop Heelan High School.

Students and adults donated $20 each to cover the cost of the meal preparation and shipping to Honduras.

A junior at Heelan Catholic High School said service projects like the one Wednesday have taught him a lot about giving back to the community.

“I see it as an opportunity to go just to go out and feed people like at the soup kitchen go out and help people that are homeless, and just like help out different places around the community,” said Brayden Michalak, Junior at Bishop Heelan High School.

This was the eleventh year the catholic schools did the service project, after two years off due to the COVID pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

