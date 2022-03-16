A cold front brings cooler air and lots of clouds for Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another very mild day across Siouxland despite increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front moved in.

Those clouds will be sticking around for tonight and we could even see a few sprinkles move through Wednesday evening with lows eventually going into the mid 30s.

We’ll keep that mostly cloudy sky on Thursday and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out with even some light rain showers possible in southern Siouxland with highs in the mid 50s.

We should see a little more sunshine by Friday with highs staying above average in the mid 50s.

Sunshine should return in full force by Saturday and temperatures will start to warm again with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday is looking like a very mild day as highs could go a bit above 70 degrees for some of us under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will be returning on Monday and by late in the day a few rain showers could finally become possible with highs in the upper 60s.

Will the chances of rain stick around for a while?

I’ll be taking a look at that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.