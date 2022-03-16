Advertisement

Coyotes introduce Eric Peterson as new men’s basketball head coach

By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Vermillion, S.D. (KTIV) - The University of South Dakota officially introduced a familiar face as their men’s head basketball coach on Wednesday. Eric Peterson returns to the Coyotes after serving under former head coach Craig Smith from 2014-18. Since his last departure from USD -- Peterson served as an assistant again to Smith at both Utah State and University of Utah.

After being away for a few years, Peterson says he’s excited to be back in South Dakota and ready to get to work.

“It almost felt like we never left. I told the story in the press conference we were at the ADs house having dinner, and we just couldn’t get back to our hotel.” Says Peterson. “We were stopping on the street talking to people that we saw walking. This place means a lot to me, it means a lot to our family, like I said my wife was the chamber director. So we were really intrenched in the community, and the community involvements going to be a huge piece into what we do here at USD.”

Peterson says that the team gets in the gym on Monday, and they will be ready to compete for a title come next winter.

