East football’s head coach Webb announces resignation from Black Raiders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After five years as head football coach at Sioux City East, Brian Webb announced to his team on Tuesday that he will not be returning with the Black Raiders next year. Webb says in a message to his players that his life priorities have shifted since the passing of his brother nearly two years ago. Webb then goes on to say “It’s time that I prioritize that most important aspects of my life and that is family, friends, and myself.”

Webb mentions that he’s not stepping away from the game completely, but that he is moving on to a new role on the gridiron and in the classroom in West Des Moines with the Valley Football program.

You can see Coach Webb’s full statement below:

Coach Webb announced to the football team today that he will not be returning to EHS next fall. We want to thank Coach for all he has done for our football program, students, and school. We wish him all the best on his new journey in West Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/833EekOQ7I — Sioux City East High School (@BlackRaidersEHS) March 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.