East football’s head coach Webb announces resignation from Black Raiders

By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After five years as head football coach at Sioux City East, Brian Webb announced to his team on Tuesday that he will not be returning with the Black Raiders next year. Webb says in a message to his players that his life priorities have shifted since the passing of his brother nearly two years ago. Webb then goes on to say “It’s time that I prioritize that most important aspects of my life and that is family, friends, and myself.”

Webb mentions that he’s not stepping away from the game completely, but that he is moving on to a new role on the gridiron and in the classroom in West Des Moines with the Valley Football program.

You can see Coach Webb’s full statement below:

