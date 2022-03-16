Grading papers by day, kicking field goals by night: Underneath the bandana with Greg Conry

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits started off the season with a bang defeating the Topeka Tropics 52-18. One player on the Bandits has quite the life teaching by day and drilling kicks by night.

“I was starting to coach here and one of the coaches John Zevenbergen he used to coach for the bandits he was helping us and I kicked a ball like one time and he was like you can kick and I was like oh yeah,” says Greg Conry Bandits Kicker. “So I kicked off a couple times to help the returners and he was like dude you have to come try out for the Bandits”

After that tryout, Greg Conry would be a consistent option at kicker for the Sioux City Bandits. After missing last year with a torn Meniscus the fourth grade teacher from Hinton Iowa is back in uniform. With a night job like hard-hitting, rough indoor football, Conry has some explaining to do to a few of his students.

“I think they know but they don’t really understand,” says Conry. “I had some kids come to the game on Saturday night and they kinda got the feel and got the jist of it.”

Now teaching and playing indoor football is not the most common combination of jobs in the world, but Conry’s passion for teaching might just be genetic.

“My Mom was a teacher when I was growing up and she was a preschool teacher and subbed a lot when she transitioned into another job,” says Conry. “I think just whenever she’d come home with work I really wanted to help and really wanted to be around kids, and we had a couple programs when I was in high school that really promoted high schoolers and elementary kids you know creating connections that way and I kind of enjoyed helping them learn and seeing that moment really pop and fly on when they understand something.”

As Greg’s careers continue, wear and tear from his night job starts taking its toll. So sometimes Conry requires a little bit of rehab at his day job.

“My body responds well kicking is a really extreme motion my body starts to feel my back and all that stuff. The kids know,” says Conry. “Sometimes I’ll bring in a hot pad and they’ll be like wow you’re getting old. and they understand I think that body takes a toll and I’ll be tired.”

And Conrys students have already learned that Greg is quite the ringer when it comes to competitions at recess.

“I’ve been known to play some kickball,” says Conry. “We had to create a couple rules because of me. We had to put up a fence that we can’t kick over because I would kick the ball all the way down the hill and that’s a big no no so we had to take care of that.”

Whether hes in the classroom or on the turf Conry is continuing to kick the competition to the side.

If you want to catch the Bandits this season their next game is March 27th against the Sioux Empire Crusaders kickoff is set for 3:10 p.m.

