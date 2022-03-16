Advertisement

Indiana community leader asks Congress for increased funding to help expectant moms

Debie Coble, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. testifies at a House Ways and Means subcommittee.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A local program through the Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. helps provide in-home visits for expectant mothers. The organization says it’s helping hundreds of families a year.

Wednesday, the group’s president and CEO, Debie Coble, traveled to Washington to make the case for continued and increased federal funding.

Coble was introduced at the House Ways and Means subcommittee by Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN)

Coble told lawmakers that a home visiting program makes a real difference in Northwest Indiana, and that Congress should continue supporting it. After the hearing, Coble said, “not only are we helping the immediate family, we’re helping future families to get on their feet and to grow. And again, not just to survive, but to thrive.”

The program through Goodwill Industries of Michiana is backstopped by the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration says the overall federal program serves many of the most vulnerable families, and in 2020 it helped more than 140,000 parents and children. Its goal is to improve positive maternal and child health outcomes.

In Northwest Indiana, Coble says 16 nurses helped more than 500 families in 2021. She said, “it is all about helping mom have a healthy pregnancy, a fantastic delivery, and then a child that is growing and developing.”

Congresswoman Walorski supports extending federal funding for another five years. Walorski said, “This is a program that has worked in my district, it’s working all over the country.”

Coble also said that her program is at capacity, and with rising costs it will take more federal funding to ensure families can continue receiving at-home help. Federal funding expires at the end of September.

