Lane closures at 19th and Hamilton to begin immediately in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Engineering Division for Sioux City says they’ll be closing the southbound lanes on Hamilton Blvd at 19th Street.

Officials say this closure will allow crews to make repairs on a water main.

The closures are to begin immediately and are expected to end by March 19, 2022.

Drivers in that area are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic signs while the lanes are closed.

