Advertisement

Lane closures at 19th and Hamilton to begin immediately in Sioux City

This map shows where the closure will take place in Sioux City
This map shows where the closure will take place in Sioux City(City of Sioux City)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Engineering Division for Sioux City says they’ll be closing the southbound lanes on Hamilton Blvd at 19th Street.

Officials say this closure will allow crews to make repairs on a water main.

The closures are to begin immediately and are expected to end by March 19, 2022.

Drivers in that area are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic signs while the lanes are closed.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-29 northbound near Riverside Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
The exterior of Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City, which is expected to close this May.
Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City closing facilities, over 100 employees affected
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student will have teaching contract terminated

Latest News

One school bond issue fails, another succeeds in northeast Nebraska
Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash between South Sioux City and Dakota...
4 injured after semi vs truck accident in Dakota County, NE
(KEVN)
Noem shakes up staff, names Miller permanent Chief of Staff
court gavel
Jail time for South Dakota man whose marijuana brownies sickened seniors
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas...
Feds once again nix Noem’s Mount Rushmore fireworks event