Mustangs gear up for NAIA Sweet-16 on Thursday

By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In less than 24 hours, the NAIA Women’s Basketball Sweet-16 kicks off with Morningside taking over the Tyson Events Center. The Mustangs glided through their opening round games last week on their home court as they defeated Iowa Wesleyan 94-71, and St. Francis 85-72.

Senior Guard Sierra Mitchell led the Mustangs with 35 points in their win over the Fighting Saints in her last game in the Allee Gym. Mitchell says that playing this weekend at the Tyson will be bitter sweet, but she’s happy the team has a great support system.

“It’s huge having our fans there. Last year we had a great student section and great just overall support from the community and all of our families and friends.” Says Mitchell

The #2 seed Mustangs will be taking on #3 seed Carroll, a team that Morningside doesn’t know a ton about, but head coach Jamie Sale knows that it’s going to be a physical game.

“You don’t get to this point without being a great team, and they’re very good. Defensively, they have some size which causes some problems. I think it’s two really evenly matched teams and it’ll be a great game.” Says Sale

Morningside and Carroll will go at it on Thursday down at the Tyson Events Center. Tip-off is set for 3:00 PM

