NAIA Women’s National Championship a ‘home run’ for economic impact

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship is just one day away, and preparations are almost complete.

Each of the 16 teams was allowed a shootaround inside the Tyson Events Center as crews finished other preparations. Teams will play a single-elimination tournament ending in a championship game next Tuesday.

Local leaders say Sioux City has retained the rights to the tournament, in large part due to crowd participation and community engagement. About $10,000 - $12,000 fans have already purchased tickets.

“Five out of the 16 here are new teams, which is kind of neat. Sometimes you have the ones that have any report come and go, Well, this is that that is this. This is where everything is, but the other ones are coming in, they don’t know anything about Sioux City. What a great opportunity for us to tell the story,” said Cory Westra, the co-tournament director.

While the tournament starts Thursday, fans can still purchase tickets for the remainder of the tournament at the Tyson Events Center Box Office. Tickets are available on the day of each game.

The tournament is expected to generate between $3 and $4 million in economic impact, much of that coming here to the downtown area. Officials say many of the hotels in the area are already fully booked.

According to figures provided by Explore Sioux City, the estimated direct economic impact from those traveling from outside of Siouxland is just over $2 million.

As those 16 teams arrive, so do their fans - and they eat at local restaurants and stay at local hotels. That in turn generates sales and hotel tax dollars.

“So it’s hard to really be exact, but at the end of the day, when you have a seven-day window, bringing three to $4 million of impact to your community. That’s a home run for everybody to celebrate,” said Tim Savona, the general manager of the Tyson Events Center.

Officials say it’s difficult to compare the tournament’s economic impact over the years because a couple of years ago, the tournament reduced the portion Sioux City hosts from 32 to 16 teams.

