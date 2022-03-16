Advertisement

New Stage Players announces bilingual Spanish theater program

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Live theater is back in Siouxland, and for one organization a new program will open the door for Siouxland’s Spanish-speaking performers that are eager to take to the stage.

El Proyecto Dramatico del Teatro is a program designed to bring people together through their love of theater.

“You don’t need to speak the same language to understand each other, and we would like to use this as a mechanism not only for learning but to unify Siouxland,” said Natalie Ramirez Markworth, a theater teacher.

New Stage Players in South Sioux City will be the first Siouxland theater to offer a Spanish-Bilingual Theater program, and after years of planning, organizers are excited to bring the project to life this spring.

“It is a bilingual program that is going to really welcome all of the Siouxland community to get more involved in theatre, whether you have been acting for a long time or what to know a little bit more about it,” said Ivonet Torres De Anda of New Stage Players.

The new program will hold meetings twice a month on Sundays from 6:30 to 7:30 in the evening and will feature bilingual acting classes, and teaching acting techniques through games, theatrical charades, storytelling, and much more. The first meeting will take place this Sunday, March 20th, outside the New Stage Players building at 3201 Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.

“I believe that there are stars in Siouxland, and it is our turn, our job to help them realize the stars that they are.,” said Markworth.

The goal? To bring a Spanish musical to the big stage in the summer of 2023 for all of Siouxland to enjoy.

The program is free for all participants, thanks to generous donors.

For more information, you can visit New Stage Player’s Facebook page.

