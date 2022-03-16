Advertisement

One school bond issue fails, another succeeds in northeast Nebraska

(WGEM)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTIV) - Two separate Nebraska school districts saw voters head to the polls to decide whether to support or go against proposed school bond issues.

In Crofton, Nebraska, a bond issue that would have brought K-12 students together at one site failed to pass. Out of the 1,203 votes filed, 492 were in favor while 711 were against. The $18.9 million bond would have removed the need for the 60-year-old elementary school currently in use by Crofton Community Schools.

Over in Battle Creek Public Schools, an $8 million bond issue for new facilities was approved. It barely passed with 448 votes in favor and 442 votes against.

The now-approved bond will be used to upgrade the elementary school and high school’s fire sprinkler system, while also providing private therapy rooms and a new art room.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-29 northbound near Riverside Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
The exterior of Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City, which is expected to close this May.
Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City closing facilities, over 100 employees affected
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student will have teaching contract terminated

Latest News

Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash between South Sioux City and Dakota...
4 injured after semi vs truck accident in Dakota County, NE
(KEVN)
Noem shakes up staff, names Miller permanent Chief of Staff
court gavel
Jail time for South Dakota man whose marijuana brownies sickened seniors
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas...
Feds once again nix Noem’s Mount Rushmore fireworks event