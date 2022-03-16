One school bond issue fails, another succeeds in northeast Nebraska

(KTIV) - Two separate Nebraska school districts saw voters head to the polls to decide whether to support or go against proposed school bond issues.

In Crofton, Nebraska, a bond issue that would have brought K-12 students together at one site failed to pass. Out of the 1,203 votes filed, 492 were in favor while 711 were against. The $18.9 million bond would have removed the need for the 60-year-old elementary school currently in use by Crofton Community Schools.

Over in Battle Creek Public Schools, an $8 million bond issue for new facilities was approved. It barely passed with 448 votes in favor and 442 votes against.

The now-approved bond will be used to upgrade the elementary school and high school’s fire sprinkler system, while also providing private therapy rooms and a new art room.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.