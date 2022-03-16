Advertisement

Forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas checked, cashes for $8.9M

Wilbur Brown’s Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec, 25, 2021, to Feb. 19.
Wilbur Brown’s Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec, 25, 2021, to Feb. 19.(Source: Oregon Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) - An Oregon man helped turn a lottery lesson with friends into a multimillion-dollar payday.

Wilbur Brown gathered with a group of friends on Christmas Eve at the Moose Lodge in Springfield, where a friend of Brown’s showed him how to purchase a multi-drawing Megabucks ticket, according to the Oregon Lottery.

Lottery officials said Brown’s friend bought a “26 for $25″ Megabucks ticket, an option that lets players buy a single Megabucks ticket for 26 consecutive drawings for $25, and Brown decided to buy one, too.

Brown’s Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec. 25, 2021, to Feb. 19, and he tucked the ticket into his wallet.

“After the first few drawings, I’d check my ticket. Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn’t checking,” Brown said.

In February, Brown was at the Moose Lodge again and remembered his ticket. He scanned his ticket on a self-check terminal at the lodge, and the message “See Customer Service” popped up. Not knowing what that meant exactly, Brown then gave the ticket to the server to scan. This time the message was “Large Lottery Winner.”

Lottery officials said Brown, still not sure what he may have won, and other friends sitting at the lodge began using their phones to check the web for results. It soon became clear that he was indeed a large jackpot winner, having won $8.9 million.

Representatives with the Oregon Lottery said Brown opted to take the 30-year annuity option for his prize when he picked up his first check at the lottery office in Salem on March 8. After taxes, he will receive an annual check for slightly more than $200,000. He also set up a trust for his prize winnings.

Brown won his big prize on the eighth drawing on his 26-drawing ticket. His winning numbers were 15, 33, 34, 40, 42, and 47.

Brown was not the only winner when he won his jackpot. The Oregon Lottery said thanks to its contract with lottery retailers, the Moose Lodge received a retailer selling bonus of $89,000 – 1% of the jackpot.

“The last couple of years have been a challenge for us,” Moose Lodge manager Michael Scott said. “The influence of receiving such a big chunk of change is huge. We’ll be working with our members to figure out the best way to use the bonus money. And now everyone is buying the ‘26 for $25′ Megabucks tickets.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-29 northbound near Riverside Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
The exterior of Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City, which is expected to close this May.
Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City closing facilities, over 100 employees affected
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student will have teaching contract terminated

Latest News

Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to...
MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders
FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on...
Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for ‘unlawful’ CNN firing
Nearly every fire department in central Indiana responded to a massive Walmart warehouse blaze...
Massive fire at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for more US help in speech to Congress