SCPD reminds drivers of cyclist safety as warm weather returns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the weather warming up, more and more cyclists are taking to the roads for a spin.

Before you head out on your bicycle this spring, make use you understand the traffic laws in place in your area. Bicyclists must travel in the same direction as traffic and ride as far to the right as possible.

In Sioux City, it is illegal to drive your bicycle on Interstate-29. The Sioux City Police Department wants to remind Siouxlanders of safe cycling tips while you share the roadways this spring.

“The thing with the bike, you want to make sure you are using the proper equipment. that begins with a helmet. Make sure your helmet properly fits you, and also make sure your bike, which is required by law, is mounted with a front white light and a rear red light or reflector. Those are required during hours of darkness,” said Valerie Rose, a crime prevention officer.

It is also important, while you are driving your vehicle, to be aware of your surroundings. That includes cyclists and pedestrians.

“Intersections that is the most dangerous part as far as road safety. Make sure you are clearing your intersections before you proceed through your intersections, especially with right-hand turns. Make sure you are looking to the left and right of you as well as behind you to make sure that a pedestrian or cyclist isn’t behind you,” said Rose.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.