Teens injured in deadly Des Moines shooting making remarkable recovery

Kemery Ortega has a bullet in her head, but a CT scan shows the blood vessels around it look completely fine.(CNN)
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Two Iowa teens are both making a remarkable recovery after being shot outside a Des Moines high school last week.

New video features the first time hearing from one of the students who shot outside east high school one week ago. From her hospital bed, Kemery Ortega thanks supporters for their prayers and well wishes.

“Thank you. I am doing well. I am doing a pretty fast recovery already,” said Kemery in the video.

The 18-year-old was one of three teens hit when gunfire erupted on March 7 outside East High School in Des Moines.

Ortega’s GoFundMe page states she still has a bullet in her head, but a CT scan shows the blood vessels around it look completely fine.

“I don’t know how much of it you guys can see, but it’s all coming together soon and I’m working pretty hard at it right now,” said Kemery.

Friends and family members are also posting updates for Jessica Lopez. They say the 16-year-old is fighting for her life after being shot outside the school.

Police say six gang members fired around 40 shots from three vehicles. Detectives believe Jose Lopez was the target. The 15-year-old died from his injuries.

The violence has rocked the Latino community. Many came together last Friday - calling for change. On Saturday students and staff held a vigil at East High School. Each one holding out hope that Lopez and Ortega will make a full recovery.

The six suspects charged for the shooting, all teenagers, have been arrested and charged with murder.

