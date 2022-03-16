A warm day with slightly cooler weather to close the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another mild day is on the way with temperatures approaching 70 degrees by the afternoon.

The day starts with sunshine overhead though cloud cover will start to move in by the middle of the day with clouds taking over for the afternoon.

A few sprinkles become possible around dusk but we will remain mostly dry.

There will be a decent breeze through the day with an occasional gust over 20 miles per hour possible.

The wind will start out of the south early on, then switch to the northwest as the front comes through.

St. Patrick’s Day will see some cooler temperatures as we top out in the 50s with plenty of cloud cover.

More on how things proceed as we head into the weekend through the day on News 4.

