11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site

Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.(DGR Engineering)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A once-in-a-lifetime discovery was made in northwest Iowa when a man working on a construction site in Sheldon found a woolly mammoth tooth.

According to a press release, the tooth was found on March 4 by Justin Blauwet, who works for DGR Engineering based out of Rock Rapids, Iowa. DGR says Blauwet found the tooth on a construction site on a property owned by Northwest Iowa Community College. At the time, Blauwet was performing construction observation on a lift station project for the city of Sheldon.

Map of where the mammoth tooth was found.
Map of where the mammoth tooth was found.(DGR Engineering)

When Blauwet was asked how he was able to identify the distinct tooth, Blauwet said he has always had an interest in fossils and prehistoric animals.

“I’m a ‘nerd’ like that,” joked Blauwet.

After the discovery, DGR said it reached out to the University of Iowa to have the tooth professionally confirmed and to learn what the proper reporting protocols are. It was determined since the project where the tooth was discovered is locally funded, the city of Sheldon had no obligation to report the finding.

“While the discovery of mammoth remains is not uncommon in Iowa, once the bones and teeth are out in the open, they can fall apart and disappear quickly because they are not completely fossilized. This was a lucky find,” said Tiffany Adrain, a Paleontology Repository Instructor at the University of Iowa.

The tooth measures about 11″ x 7″ x 4″ and weighs 11.2 pounds.

A picture of the woolly mammoth tooth found in Sheldon, Iowa.
A picture of the woolly mammoth tooth found in Sheldon, Iowa.(DGR Engineering)

Sheldon Public Works Director Todd Uhl and City Manager Sam Kooiker are excited about the find and believe the tooth belongs to NCC. They have suggested NCC offer the tooth to the Sheldon Prairie Museum for permanent display.

“Since NCC is the public college for all of its communities, we are happy to display the tooth in the Sheldon Prairie Museum as a semi-permanently loaned display. This way, everyone from across our service area can come to the museum to see and appreciate this artifact. We might display it at the College for special occasions, but we will house the artifact in the Sheldon Prairie Museum,” said Dr. John Hartog, NCC President. “The tooth itself serves as a dramatic reminder of the power of partnerships: DGR Engineering, an industry partner, found the tooth during an excavation project for the City of Sheldon, a municipal partner while digging on the property of the College. The College will house its tooth in a museum, an educational partner, so everyone can enjoy it. This is an example of how great results come from dynamic partnerships in northwest Iowa.”

