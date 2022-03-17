Advertisement

21-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting on Ingleside

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is facing multiple charges after a woman was sent to the hospital earlier this week with a gunshot wound.

The Sioux City Police Department says Carlos Mejia, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Back on March 14, police were called to the 1900 block of Ingleside for a shooting. Police say Mejia had arranged for the victim to come to the Ingleside residence to get money from him to use for the purchase of methamphetamine. When the victim arrived, she allegedly sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia reportedly sent her away and asked for the victim.

When the victim came to the back door of the residence, Mejia allegedly called her inside where he was waiting in the kitchen. When she entered, Mejia was allegedly wielding a gun and fired one bullet as the victim fled.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen and ended up at a Sioux City hospital. She is currently recovering at home.

Mejia has been booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash between South Sioux City and Dakota...
4 injured after two-vehicle accident in Dakota County, NE
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student will have teaching contract terminated
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

Local law enforcement teams up for St. Patrick’s Day enforcement project
Cherokee Middle School holds ‘Penny War’ to raise money for storm victims in central Iowa
Sgt. Bluff fire chief asking public to avoid open burning as temps heat up
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
21-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting on Ingleside