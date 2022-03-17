21-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting on Ingleside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is facing multiple charges after a woman was sent to the hospital earlier this week with a gunshot wound.

The Sioux City Police Department says Carlos Mejia, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Back on March 14, police were called to the 1900 block of Ingleside for a shooting. Police say Mejia had arranged for the victim to come to the Ingleside residence to get money from him to use for the purchase of methamphetamine. When the victim arrived, she allegedly sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia reportedly sent her away and asked for the victim.

When the victim came to the back door of the residence, Mejia allegedly called her inside where he was waiting in the kitchen. When she entered, Mejia was allegedly wielding a gun and fired one bullet as the victim fled.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen and ended up at a Sioux City hospital. She is currently recovering at home.

Mejia has been booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

