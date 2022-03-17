Around Siouxland: Lamb Theatre Rockin’ Round the Clock Fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Lamb Theatre is holding a fundraiser for their move to a new location.

The Rockin’ Round the Clock fundraiser is a chance to enjoy a 50′s style musical. The Lamb theatre made a musical production calling it Rockin’ Round the Clock.

The Lamb Theatre Rockin’ Round the Clock Fundraiser at the Stoney Creek Conference Center on Saturday March 26.

If you want any additional information, you can visit their website here, or give the Lamb Theatre a call at (712)-255-9536.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.