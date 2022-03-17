Advertisement

Arraignment set for second suspect in Palo Alto County murder case

Brice Colling, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of Rollin Bontrager.
Brice Colling, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of Rollin Bontrager.(Iowa Department of Public Safety)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KUOO) - The second suspect charged in the death of a Washington, Iowa, man whose body was found back in July 2020 at a local lake, is due in court this week.

KUOO Radio says Brice Colling, 22, has his arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Friday. Colling was arrested earlier this month on a first degree murder charge.

Another man charged in the case, Allan Schwidder of Emmetsburg, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

Rollin Bontrager’s body was found in Virgin Lake near Ruthven a few days following his death. An autopsy determined Bontrager died of blunt force injuries consistent with being struck with a bolt cutter.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash between South Sioux City and Dakota...
4 injured after two-vehicle accident in Dakota County, NE
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student will have teaching contract terminated
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert are charged with felony labor trafficking and face up to 20 years in...
Couple accused of trafficking teen, using her as servant

Latest News

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued even more animals from an unlicensed breeder...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues additional 225 animals from unlicensed breeder
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
Dog Walk Forecast: Dahlia
Dog Walk Forecast: Dahlia
KTIV USD Peterson 3-16-22
KTIV USD Peterson 3-16-22