Arraignment set for second suspect in Palo Alto County murder case
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KUOO) - The second suspect charged in the death of a Washington, Iowa, man whose body was found back in July 2020 at a local lake, is due in court this week.
KUOO Radio says Brice Colling, 22, has his arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Friday. Colling was arrested earlier this month on a first degree murder charge.
Another man charged in the case, Allan Schwidder of Emmetsburg, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.
Rollin Bontrager’s body was found in Virgin Lake near Ruthven a few days following his death. An autopsy determined Bontrager died of blunt force injuries consistent with being struck with a bolt cutter.
