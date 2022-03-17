Arraignment set for second suspect in Palo Alto County murder case

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KUOO) - The second suspect charged in the death of a Washington, Iowa, man whose body was found back in July 2020 at a local lake, is due in court this week.

KUOO Radio says Brice Colling, 22, has his arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Friday. Colling was arrested earlier this month on a first degree murder charge.

Another man charged in the case, Allan Schwidder of Emmetsburg, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

Rollin Bontrager’s body was found in Virgin Lake near Ruthven a few days following his death. An autopsy determined Bontrager died of blunt force injuries consistent with being struck with a bolt cutter.

