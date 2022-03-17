Advertisement

Cherokee Middle School holds ‘Penny War’ to raise money for storm victims in central Iowa

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - After deadly storms rolled through central Iowa earlier this month, destroying homes, buildings, and taking several lives, students and staff at Cherokee Middle School found a unique way to show their support to those that lost so much.

Middle schoolers have been participating in a “Penny War” over the last couple of weeks. The idea came from a 6th-grade teacher, Natasha Timmerman.

“We wanted to do something to help out because we have some community ties to Winterset, and so we needed something quick and easy to do that hasn’t been done before, so I kind of did a little research and a Penny War came up,” said Timmerman.

Grades 5th through 8th have been participating in the Penny War over the last two weeks, and it turned into quite the competition between classes.

“It was fun, like a really big competition,” said Laitin Riley, a 6th grader.

After speaking with several students, their favorite part of the competition was counting the change and understanding where the money is going.

“Counting the money, and raising it for people in need, and it has been really fun because our grade is really competitive I would say,” said Mallon Malausky, a 7th grader.

The 5th and 6th graders, including Mrs. Timmerman’s class, competed in the Penny Wars last week and raised over $3,800.

The 7th and 8th grader’s competition will conclude on Friday, with hopes to add even more money to the grand total, and although the competition was loads of fun, students and staff wanted to stay focused on the reason behind it all.

The winning classes in 5th and 6th grade received a pizza party for all the money they raised, and after their competition finishes tomorrow, the 7th and 8th-grade class that wins will also celebrate with a pizza party.

“The big picture was that they raised a lot of money for the people who need it,” said Timmerman.

All the funds raised at the middle school will go to the American Red Cross near Winterset, Iowa to help the communities impacted by the storms.

