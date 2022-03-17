Cloudy and cooler with a few sprinkles to light showers possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Highs Wednesday managed to get to the 60s and 70s, but it is going to be cooler day today.

Thick cloud cover and a steady northerly wind will slow our warming with temperatures peaking in the 50s.

A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible, especially if you are south of Highway 20.

Most of the moisture with this system will remain outside of Siouxland but a few showers will remain possible in the south through the night.

Friday will keep temperatures in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

However, more sunshine should break through the clouds as the day goes on.

More on the warmer temperatures that push in for the weekend through the day on News 4.

