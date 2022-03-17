Advertisement

Cloudy and cooler with a few sprinkles to light showers possible

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Highs Wednesday managed to get to the 60s and 70s, but it is going to be cooler day today.

Thick cloud cover and a steady northerly wind will slow our warming with temperatures peaking in the 50s.

A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible, especially if you are south of Highway 20.

Most of the moisture with this system will remain outside of Siouxland but a few showers will remain possible in the south through the night.

Friday will keep temperatures in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

However, more sunshine should break through the clouds as the day goes on.

More on the warmer temperatures that push in for the weekend through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash between South Sioux City and Dakota...
4 injured after semi vs truck accident in Dakota County, NE
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student will have teaching contract terminated
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

KTIV FutureTrack 3/17/22
Cloudy and cooler with a few sprinkles to light showers possible
Future Track
A cold front brings cooler air and lots of clouds for Thursday
KTIV FutureTrack 3/16/22
A warm day with slightly cooler weather to close the week
KTIV FutureTrack 3/16/22
A warm day with slightly cooler weather to close the week