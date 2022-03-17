Advertisement

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard's album charts.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack.

It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but her daughter was born the very next day.

The “Encanto” soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s album charts.

It also spawned the single, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which stayed in the No. 1 slot on the pop charts for five weeks.

It’s the best performance of any Disney song since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” in 1993.

Beatriz also performs vocals for her character Mirabel Madrigal on that song.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

