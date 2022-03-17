Advertisement

Former Monarchs standout Scherff is heading south to play for the Jaguars

Scherff Heads to Jags
Scherff Heads to Jags(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Siouxland royalty in the headlines this week, former Denison-Schleswig and Iowa Hawkeye standout Brandon Scherff is heading south in the NFL. A former member of the Washington Football Team, he was picked up by Jacksonville earlier this week to a three-year deal and to the tune of $49.5 million dollars with $30 million guaranteed.

The 2015 5th overall pick, had made five Pro Bowls in seven seasons with Washington. A first-team all-pro guard in 2020, Scherff has proven to be a premier asset on the o-line in his professional career, and should be a much needed help on offense for the Jaguars.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-29 northbound near Riverside Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
The exterior of Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City, which is expected to close this May.
Tur-Pak Foods in Sioux City closing facilities, over 100 employees affected
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student will have teaching contract terminated
Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash between South Sioux City and Dakota...
4 injured after semi vs truck accident in Dakota County, NE

Latest News

KTIV USD Peterson 3-16-22
KTIV USD Peterson 3-16-22
KTIV Mside Preview 3-16-22
KTIV Mside Preview 3-16-22
USD Introduces Head Coach Eric Peterson
Coyotes introduce Eric Peterson as new men’s basketball head coach
Mside gears up for NAIA
Mustangs gear up for NAIA Sweet-16 on Thursday