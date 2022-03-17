Former Monarchs standout Scherff is heading south to play for the Jaguars

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Siouxland royalty in the headlines this week, former Denison-Schleswig and Iowa Hawkeye standout Brandon Scherff is heading south in the NFL. A former member of the Washington Football Team, he was picked up by Jacksonville earlier this week to a three-year deal and to the tune of $49.5 million dollars with $30 million guaranteed.

The 2015 5th overall pick, had made five Pro Bowls in seven seasons with Washington. A first-team all-pro guard in 2020, Scherff has proven to be a premier asset on the o-line in his professional career, and should be a much needed help on offense for the Jaguars.

