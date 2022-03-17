Local law enforcement teams up for St. Patrick’s Day enforcement project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local law enforcement has teamed up for an all-out effort to keep the community safe on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Iowa State Patrol is partnering with Nebraska State Patrol, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department, and the Sioux City Police Department for an enforcement project.

Holidays can bring out a high volume of traffic, which is why these law enforcement groups have teamed up in hopes of reminding the community to slow down and stay safe. They are even using help from the air with the Iowa State Patrol’s Trooper 15 plane which tracks car speeds from the air.

“So for this year, we’re obviously going to be working on Highway 20. We’re going to be looking to make sure that everyone is slowing down. We have our aircraft up here from the Eastern side of the state. We’re trying to reduce the high traffic volume that we have with our speeds. So we’re trying to make sure that we’re changing our drivers’ behaviors, and we’re making sure that they’re trying to slow down,” said Karen Yaneff, senior state trooper for ISP.

The plane uses a stopwatch method along with ground markings on roads and highways to track how fast cars are going. The Trooper 15 Plane is based in Iowa City and flies out to Sioux City to help on special occasions.

