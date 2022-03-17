Mustangs advance to Elite-8 with win over Carroll

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After two big wins last week in the NAIA opening rounds, Morningside had their work cut out for them as they took on a tough Carroll team in the Sweet-16 on Thursday. The Mustangs open the game on a 10-2 run, and after some back and forth basketball for the majority of the game, Morningside came out on top 71-67.

Taylor Rodenburgh finished with a team-high 23 points in the win over the Saints. Morningside advances to the Elite-8 with the win, and will take on top-seeded Southeastern on Saturday at at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.