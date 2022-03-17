Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police have identified the pedestrian that died on March 15 after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say 53-year-old Christian Sanchez, of Sioux City, was struck during the early morning hours Tuesday.

In a news release, police say they responded to a report at 4:10 a.m. of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the Riverside exit off Interstate 29 northbound.

Police are still investigating why Sanchez was walking on the interstate, but no foul play is suspected. Witnesses told police he was walking in the middle of the road.

No other injuries were reported.

