Sioux City man convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

On March 10, Juan Pablo Hernandez, 44, was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. At the plea hearing, Hernandez admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

Hernandez remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending his sentencing. He faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.

