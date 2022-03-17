Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Sioux City returns tonight at 6 p.m.

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is St. Patrick’s Day, which means a parade will be coming to downtown Sioux City Thursday night.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns at 6 p.m. It goes down 4th Street starting at Iowa Street and ending at Water Street.

KTIV will be there flinging Bings.

About 33 million Americans self-identify as being of Irish ancestry, according to U.S. Census data. That’s five times the number of people on the actual island of Ireland.

Here in Siouxland, O’Neill Nebraska is known as the Irish capitol of the husker state. Emmetsburg, Iowa was mostly populated by Irish and is named after a famous Irish patriot.

