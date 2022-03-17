Advertisement

Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) – A teenager in Louisiana is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, according to deputies.

KNOE reports court records show Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested on March 15 in connection with the attack that happened on March 5.

The deputy investigating said White was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend and is accused of dousing her with an unknown liquid.

White then used a lighter to set her on fire, the report states.

According to the deputy, the victim suffered severe burns to her chin, neck, head and hair.

Court documents say White told the victim that he wanted to set someone on fire “to see what it was like.”

White was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery, serious injury burning.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash between South Sioux City and Dakota...
4 injured after two-vehicle accident in Dakota County, NE
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student will have teaching contract terminated
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert are charged with felony labor trafficking and face up to 20 years in...
Couple accused of trafficking teen, using her as servant

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo...
Border Patrol agents seize $1M in meth at international bridge in Texas
Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year...
St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says
Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant