Warmer weather to move back in for the weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds dominated the Siouxland weather scene for our St. Patrick’s Day and we even saw some sprinkles and light showers in the area as highs were cooler than what we saw on Thursday.

In fact, the clouds will still hang pretty tough tonight as lows will be a bit cooler than the past couple of nights with lows near 30.

We should see a little more sunshine by late Friday afternoon with highs staying above average in the low 50s.

Sunshine should return in full force by Saturday and temperatures will start to warm again with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday is looking like a very mild day as highs could go a bit above 70 degrees for some of us under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will be returning on Monday and by late in the day a few light rain showers could finally become possible with highs in the upper 60s.

The chances of rain will get much better by Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday.

Could we see some snow mixing in with the rain by Tuesday night?

I’ll be taking a look at that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

