Wisconsin woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) -They’re hard to find, but lucky to have.

Betina Reich has been finding four leaf clovers since she was 10 years old.

“As soon as you see it, you’ll know,” Reich told WEAU.

She said she remembers finding her first one.

“I don’t even know what it was at first, because I thought it was weird and I plucked it and I remember my friend telling me ‘Oh, that’s a four leaf clover, you’re so lucky,’” Reich said.

And ever since then, she’s continued to find them.

“Or I should say they find me if anything,” Reich said.

It wasn’t until COVID-19 hit that she found the extra time to hone her skills.

“Everyday, we’d go out, go for walks to stay busy and active,” Reich said.

It started small, by trying to find one four leaf clover for 10 consecutive days.

“That was my goal, and then those 10 went to 20, 50, 100, and 112,” Reich said.

It didn’t stop there. In 2021, she knew she could press her luck.

“This is all the clovers I found from March 22, 2021 to December 4,” Reich said, showing off her clover collection.

Before she knew it, she’d spent 258 days plucking and preserving her finds, documenting every step of the way on social media.

And now she’s applying to put her collection in the hands of Guinness World Records.

“I was one of those kids who would always hurry up and get to the library to check out the newest Guinness book, and the thought of my kids checking it out and me being in there just makes me happy,” Reich said.

Reich said she is Irish, but only about 1%.

“This is the one percent,” Reich said.

As for luck, Reich likes to cultivate her own.

“Four leaf clovers aren’t lucky, it’s the people who take the time to find them are,” she said.

There’s currently a world record holder for the largest collection of four leaf clovers, but there is no record established for the most consecutive days collecting a four-leaf clover, a potential hurdle for Reich.

In order to create a new category, a certified Guinness judge needs to come in-person and certify the record, which can be costly.

If you would like to help Reich raise funds to have her record authorized, you can do so here.

Reich hopes to start plucking clovers once the snow melts in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. You can track her progress on her social media accounts: Tiktok and YouTube.

