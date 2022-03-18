Advertisement

2nd case of bird flu found in Buena Vista County, IA

(Aimee Rivers / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 18, 2022) — Iowa officials have confirmed a second positive case of bird flu in a northwest Iowa county.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was located in Buena Vista County. The virus was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens.

This is the second confirmed case of HPAI in Buena Vista County, Iowa. The first case was in a commercial turkey flock on March 6.

Flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state and federal officials. Possible cases should also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture at (515) 281-5305.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

The CDC says it remains safe to eat poultry products.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

Authorities say scammers impersonating Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy
Jonathan Chable
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit ends in crash
Estimated costs for the new wastewater treatment plant have not been determined, but Padmore...
Sioux City may be getting a new wastewater treatment plant
Jeff Fortenberry
FBI Agent testimony continues in Fortenberry trial