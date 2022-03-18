2nd case of bird flu found in Buena Vista County, IA

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 18, 2022) — Iowa officials have confirmed a second positive case of bird flu in a northwest Iowa county.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was located in Buena Vista County. The virus was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens.

This is the second confirmed case of HPAI in Buena Vista County, Iowa. The first case was in a commercial turkey flock on March 6.

Flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state and federal officials. Possible cases should also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture at (515) 281-5305.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

The CDC says it remains safe to eat poultry products.

