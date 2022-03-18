Advertisement

3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash

Three Nebraskans are dead after a plane crash in Oklahoma.
Three Nebraskans are dead after a plane crash in Oklahoma.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say three people from Nebraska have been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 58-year-old pilot William Lauber, of Milford; 58-year-old passenger Christine Lauber, of Milford; and 21-year-old passenger Ragan Lauber, of Lincoln, died in the Thursday afternoon crash near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The OHP said the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

A woman in Omaha, Nebraska is trying to find the owner of a stuffed bunny she found one day...
Nebraska woman on mission to find owner of a lost and damaged stuffed bunny
Nebraska woman on mission to find owner of a lost and damaged stuffed bunny
Brice Colling, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of Rollin Bontrager.
Second suspect in Palo Alto County murder case pleads not guilty
An accident on Highway 275 east of Norfolk Thursday night turned fatal, killing 71-year-old...
Norfolk man dies in Thursday night Stanton County accident