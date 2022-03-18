71-year-old man dies in Thursday night Stanton County accident

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An accident on Highway 275 east of Norfolk Thursday night turned fatal, killing 71-year-old Merl Thelen.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office reports they responded to the one-vehicle accident just before 8 PM.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and gone down a steep embankment. The vehicle had rolled, went airborne then landed in a creek about 300 feet off the highway.

Thelen was extracted from the vehicle by Norfolk Fire and Rescue. As he was being prepared to be flown in a medical helicopter, he went into cardiac arrest. Thelen was rushed by ambulance to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, where he was pronounced dead.

Seatbelts were not in use and the vehicle was a total loss.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s office and Stanton County Emergency Management.

