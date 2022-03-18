Advertisement

Authorities say scammers impersonating Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities in Woodbury County are warning residents of a phone scam making the rounds where scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says people are being called from an unknown Onawa phone number, with the caller saying his name is Officer Fitch and he works for the sheriff’s office. The scammer then states you or a family member missed a jury summons and must send money to an address or a warrant will be put out for your arrest.

The sheriff’s office says courts do not send jury summons by phone, they are done through the mail.

Another scam is scammers claiming to be law enforcement and stating a family member has a warrant, and to bail them out they have to send cash or different types of gift cards. Again law enforcement does not operate this way. we do not operate this way. I

If you receive one of these types of calls, you can contact the sheriff’s office at (712) 279-6010 or make a report at www.ic3.gov.

