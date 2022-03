RAPID CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The Panthers continue their perfect season after a 62-56 quarterfinal victory over the Chargers. DV is moving on to the semifinals on Friday where they will take on Flandreau (20-3) for a spot in the Class A title game. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 6:00 PM MT

