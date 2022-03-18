Advertisement

‘Don’t burn. That’s the bottom line’ - Siouxland fire departments remind the public of safety guidelines for dry conditions

A burn ban is in effect for Woodbury county, as well as several other surrounding counties.
A burn ban is in effect for Woodbury county, as well as several other surrounding counties.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many counties around the area have burn bans in effect due to the wind that is expected to be coming in this weekend.

Local fire departments remind everyone how important it is not to burn any items outside right now in order to prevent fires from spreading.

“Don’t burn. That’s the bottom line, honestly. You know, every department in the county, we’ve been pretty much overwhelmed this whole last month, we’re now at over 50% of the calls that we normally have for the entire year. And we’re only not even a full three months in,” said Jerry Sailer, chief of Moville Fire Rescue.

As the dry weather continues, fire departments have some simple tasks people can keep in mind that can help prevent fires in homes and surrounding areas.

“Around the houses, is make sure your mulch and everything like that is wet. Keep that moist. If people do smoke around their houses, do not throw the butts in the dry bedding around your house,” said Scott Kovarna, Deputy Fire Marshal, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The burn bans include zero burning on the ground whether that’s trash, leaves, or grass. Fire departments remind everyone of just how quickly one small ember can spread.

“I think most of the majority of people don’t realize how far especially with the winds and the dry conditions, how fast a fire can move in those conditions, and how fast we can get away from somebody. Even with like out in the rural areas with the burn barrels, that people burn their garbage when we’ve had many fires that were out of control from just from the burn barrels people not keeping an eye on them,” said Kovarna.

Another tip from our local fire departments is to keep a 30-foot or greater safety zone around your home or property that is clear of grass or flammable vegetation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

Fire Weather Watch
Warm weather moves in for the weekend before rain chances next week
LIST: State and federal elections to follow in northwest Iowa
New Wastewater Plant may be built in Sioux City
New Wastewater Plant may be built in Sioux City
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears in Sioux City on Friday.
Reynolds touts tax plan, meeting with opponents to carbon pipeline in Sioux City campaign stop