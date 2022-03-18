‘Don’t burn. That’s the bottom line’ - Siouxland fire departments remind the public of safety guidelines for dry conditions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many counties around the area have burn bans in effect due to the wind that is expected to be coming in this weekend.

Local fire departments remind everyone how important it is not to burn any items outside right now in order to prevent fires from spreading.

“Don’t burn. That’s the bottom line, honestly. You know, every department in the county, we’ve been pretty much overwhelmed this whole last month, we’re now at over 50% of the calls that we normally have for the entire year. And we’re only not even a full three months in,” said Jerry Sailer, chief of Moville Fire Rescue.

As the dry weather continues, fire departments have some simple tasks people can keep in mind that can help prevent fires in homes and surrounding areas.

“Around the houses, is make sure your mulch and everything like that is wet. Keep that moist. If people do smoke around their houses, do not throw the butts in the dry bedding around your house,” said Scott Kovarna, Deputy Fire Marshal, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The burn bans include zero burning on the ground whether that’s trash, leaves, or grass. Fire departments remind everyone of just how quickly one small ember can spread.

“I think most of the majority of people don’t realize how far especially with the winds and the dry conditions, how fast a fire can move in those conditions, and how fast we can get away from somebody. Even with like out in the rural areas with the burn barrels, that people burn their garbage when we’ve had many fires that were out of control from just from the burn barrels people not keeping an eye on them,” said Kovarna.

Another tip from our local fire departments is to keep a 30-foot or greater safety zone around your home or property that is clear of grass or flammable vegetation.

