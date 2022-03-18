Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

LIST: State and federal elections to follow in northwest Iowa
Jeff Fortenberry
FBI Agent testimony continues in Fortenberry trial
(KEVN)
Noem shakes up staff, names Miller permanent Chief of Staff
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas...
Feds once again nix Noem’s Mount Rushmore fireworks event
J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.
J.D. Scholten announces campaign for Iowa House District 1