Advertisement

Friday continues cool and cloudy weather before weekend warm-up

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday gave us an overcast sky and cooler temperatures as we topped out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect a similar day for our Friday with a little light rain and snow shower activity clipping southern Siouxland early on.

As we get late in the day, more sunshine should be able to break through the clouds.

We will continue to clear out overnight with some fog possibly forming late in the night.

Lows end up in the 20s before we jump up into the 60s Saturday afternoon.

The weekend will be warm and dry, which will be great for getting outside but also concerning for our grass fire problems.

More on all of that through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say

Latest News

KTIV AM FutureTrack 3/18/22
Friday continues cool and cloudy weather before weekend warm-up
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Warmer weather to move back in for the weekend
KTIV FutureTrack 3/17/22
Cloudy and cooler with a few sprinkles to light showers possible
KTIV FutureTrack 3/17/22
Cloudy and cooler with a few sprinkles to light showers possible