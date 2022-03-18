Friday continues cool and cloudy weather before weekend warm-up

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday gave us an overcast sky and cooler temperatures as we topped out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect a similar day for our Friday with a little light rain and snow shower activity clipping southern Siouxland early on.

As we get late in the day, more sunshine should be able to break through the clouds.

We will continue to clear out overnight with some fog possibly forming late in the night.

Lows end up in the 20s before we jump up into the 60s Saturday afternoon.

The weekend will be warm and dry, which will be great for getting outside but also concerning for our grass fire problems.

More on all of that through the day on News 4.

