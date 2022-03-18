Advertisement

Heelan’s Andy Foster steps down as head coach

Heelan's Foster Steps Down
Heelan's Foster Steps Down(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After serving as Bishop Heelan’s head boys basketball coach for the last 7-years and a total of 17-years with the program, Andy Foster is stepping down. In a tweet from Bishop Heelan, Foster said in a statement, “I want to thank Bishop Heelan for letting me be a part of this awesome program. I want to thank each and every pplayer, coach and manager that I had the great fortune to be around for the last 17-years.”

Foster will remain a co-athletic director at Bishop Heelan. A search is underway for his replacement.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash between South Sioux City and Dakota...
4 injured after two-vehicle accident in Dakota County, NE
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

KTIV USD Prep 3-17-22
KTIV USD Prep 3-17-22
USD Preps for Matchup with Ole Miss
USD preps for NCAA first-round matchup with Ole Miss
DV Advances to state semifinals
Dakota Valley squeaks past Sioux Fall Christian to make state semi-finals
KTIV DV SF Christian 3-17-22
KTIV DV SF Christian 3-17-22