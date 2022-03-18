Heelan’s Andy Foster steps down as head coach

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After serving as Bishop Heelan’s head boys basketball coach for the last 7-years and a total of 17-years with the program, Andy Foster is stepping down. In a tweet from Bishop Heelan, Foster said in a statement, “I want to thank Bishop Heelan for letting me be a part of this awesome program. I want to thank each and every pplayer, coach and manager that I had the great fortune to be around for the last 17-years.”

Foster will remain a co-athletic director at Bishop Heelan. A search is underway for his replacement.

THANK YOU, COACH FOSTER! We are so grateful for everything you have done for our program the last 17 years. pic.twitter.com/4erQJOoF72 — Bishop Heelan Athletics (@BHCS_Athletics) March 17, 2022

