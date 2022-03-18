Heelan’s Andy Foster steps down as head coach
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After serving as Bishop Heelan’s head boys basketball coach for the last 7-years and a total of 17-years with the program, Andy Foster is stepping down. In a tweet from Bishop Heelan, Foster said in a statement, “I want to thank Bishop Heelan for letting me be a part of this awesome program. I want to thank each and every pplayer, coach and manager that I had the great fortune to be around for the last 17-years.”
Foster will remain a co-athletic director at Bishop Heelan. A search is underway for his replacement.
