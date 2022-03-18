Nebraska woman on mission to find owner of a lost and damaged stuffed bunny

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - What an Omaha, Nebraska woman found on the road one day has turned into a mission of caring.

Erin Sorensen was walking her dog along an Omaha street when she noticed something.

“I don’t know how to explain it, it just looked like someone was missing this bunny,” said Sorensen.

Instead of leaving it, she picked it up, took it home and made a video asking people’s help finding the owner of the bunny. Her plea did not catch the eye of the owner, but it did get noticed by a popular social media content creator.

“I saw her video and my heart just sank, and it tugged at my heartstrings, and I thought, I want to help this woman find this bunny’s owner,” said Danielle Allore-Taylor, owner of Fluff Stuffed Animal Restoration.

Allore-Taylor lives in Michigan and specializes in stuffed animal restoration.

“He was in awful shape. The whole back of him was ripped open. He was gray. He was black and grey. It was just absolutely insane,” said Allore-Taylor.

This experience is somewhat of a real-life Knuffle Bunny tale.

“I hope whoever it is out there, I hope that we can find them and that we can reunite them,” said Sorensen.

The bunny is heading back to Omaha. And even if the owner isn’t found, Sorensen is hoping this experience has a happy ending.

“It’s really special and I think if anyone was thinking how can I apply this in my life. Just know that, like, nothing is too small. The smallest thing can make a really big impact and this bunny that we now know is light lavender is doing that,” said Sorensen.

