Norfolk man dies after single-vehicle crash

By Phillip Prather
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Just before 8 p.m. Thursday night the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 71 year old Norfolk man.

The accident happened about three miles east of Norfolk, Nebraska on U.S. Highway 275.

Merl Thelen was the driver of a car heading westbound on Highway 275 when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway and went down a steep embankment where the vehicle rolled.

Thelen was removed from the vehicle by Norfolk Fire And Rescue and was being prepared for a medical helicopter when he went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

