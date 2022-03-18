Portion of Leech Avenue to close for water main replacement project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drivers near Leech Ave and South Lewis Blvd should be prepared to take a detour starting next week.

On March 21, crews will be working on the Highway 75 Water Main Replacement (Leech Ave and South Lewis Blvd) Project. The project will be constructing a new water main west of the Leech and South Lewis intersection.

The construction will result in the closure of Leech Ave west of South Lewis. A detour using South Lewis and Cunningham Drive will be utilized during this closure.

The work is expected to be done by April 8.

