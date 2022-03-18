Advertisement

Reward being offered for information involving Nebraska woman missing since June 2021

Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol is renewing its request for help finding Linda Dillard.

The NSP says Dillard went missing last June in southeast Nebraska and the investigation is ongoing.

Dillard was last seen on June 16, 2021, in rural Table Rock area. Authorities say they have conducted multiple searches in the area where Dillard was last seen but have not found her. Investigators believe she may have been the victim of a crime, which led to her disappearance.

Dillard was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black DKNY boxer brief shorts and brown sandals. She is a white female, about five feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blues and brown hair. Her hair may be dyed or she could be wearing a wig.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in this investigation. Tips can be made anonymously through Nebraska Crime Stoppers via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

